Iowans and Minnesotans warned about T-Mobile data showing up on 'dark web'

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The attorneys general for Iowa and Minnesota say personal information leaked during the T-Mobile data breach in August 2021 has turned up on the “dark web.”
53 million people were affected by a massive data breach reported on August 17, 2021, by T-Mobile. Officials say millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s license information compromised.
A large amount of that information has now been found for sale on the “dark web,” a hidden portion of the Internet where cyber criminals buy, sell, and track personal information. Many individuals have since received alerts through various identity theft protection services informing them that their information was found online in connection with the breach, confirming that affected individuals are at heightened risk for identity theft.
"It has been nearly seven months since T-Mobile's latest data breach came to light. Affected Iowans are now receiving notice of this breach, even those who are not actual T-Mobile customers,” says Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. “It is important that every Iowan who receives a notice of this breach take the steps to protect themselves.”
“Our personal information should be exactly that — personal. When our personal information gets compromised, it hurts our ability to afford our lives and keep ourselves and our families safe,” says Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. “T-Mobile’s data breach last year was a massive betrayal of Minnesotans’ trust. While almost every attorney general in America and I continue to investigate T-Mobile for this data breach, I strongly urge all Minnesotans who think they may have been harmed by it to take steps to protect themselves and their personal information from identity theft. I want to stress that this includes people who weren’t T-Mobile customers at the time, because the data breach compromised the personal information of former and prospective customers as well as current ones.”
Miller and Ellison says there are several ways those affected by the T-Mobile breach can protect themselves:
- Monitor your credit. Credit monitoring services track your credit report and alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Most services will notify you within 24 hours of any change to your credit report.
- Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus - Equifax | +1 (888) 766-0008 , Experian | +1 (888) 397-3742, TransUnion | +1 (800) 680-7289.
- Place a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify your identity before issuing credit. You can place a fraud alert by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus.
If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, go to identitytheft.gov for assistance on how to report it and recover from it.