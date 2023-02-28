Iowan injured in crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A one-vehicle crash in Freeborn County sends an Iowan to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Samuel Patrick Williams, 34 of Marshalltown, IA, was driving south on Interstate 35 when he went off the highway near Freeborn County Road 46, hit the cable barrier, and rolled into the northbound lanes of I-35.
This crash occurred just after 5 pm Tuesday.
The State Patrol says Williams suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.