Worth County man sent to federal prison for trying to entice a minor

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Sexual communication with a Minnesota minor is sending a North Iowa man to federal prison.
Aaron Hendrikson of Northwood was sentenced Friday to seven years and three months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa.
Hendrikson was accused of chatting online with a 15-year-old in November 2019. Federal prosecutors say he sent the teen explicit messages and a photo of sexual content, then gave the teen specific directions on meeting Hendrikson in Clear Lake.
Hendrikson was arrested in Clear Lake by an undercover agent after the Owatonna Police Department notified North Iowa law enforcement about his online activity.