...Winter Storm Will Impact the Area through Early Saturday
Morning...

.Snow will continue to increase across the area this afternoon and
be most intense through the evening hours. The snow will pick up
in time to impact the evening commute. Widespread amounts of 6 to
10 inches of snow is expected across the warning area with
locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be out of the east to
northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over
30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with snow, will yield very low
visibilities at times and produce pockets of blowing and drifting
snow, particularly in open, rural areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow later
today and tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Worth County man sent to federal prison for trying to entice a minor

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. Attorney Northern District of Iowa

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Sexual communication with a Minnesota minor is sending a North Iowa man to federal prison.

Aaron Hendrikson of Northwood was sentenced Friday to seven years and three months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release.  He pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa.

Hendrikson was accused of chatting online with a 15-year-old in November 2019.  Federal prosecutors say he sent the teen explicit messages and a photo of sexual content, then gave the teen specific directions on meeting Hendrikson in Clear Lake.

Hendrikson was arrested in Clear Lake by an undercover agent after the Owatonna Police Department notified North Iowa law enforcement about his online activity.

