Worth Co. Supervisors approve declaration of EMS an essential service; heads to November ballot

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - For some rural counties that don't have their own in-county ambulance service, or a hospital, distance is key when it comes to emergency response. Worth County is taking another step forward in addressing an issue of their own.
At their Monday meeting, the Worth County Board of Supervisors voted to declare EMS an essential service in the county. The plan would allow a contracted ambulance from Mason City to be stationed in the county around the clock.
Supervisor AJ Stone, who is also a member of the Manly Fire Department, is leading the efforts. He says this is a major step forward.
"We didn't have any kickback or negative comments from the public. I'm real fortunate, This is a big step here, we need to do this. We need to continue to do it. EMS is struggling bad and volunteers are thin."
And it's an issue that's not exclusive to Worth County; there are other counties across the state that have the same issues. Stone has reached out to state representatives about funding proposals to help address funding and shortfalls.
"I've talked with some of our local legislators, and they're trying to get some of the sports betting money. They're trying to see if they can get some of that to help these counties with their EMS situations, as far as whether it's training, volunteers. I know that's been discussed down there, but I haven't heard anything come forward on that."
Stone tells me that a committee will be formed that will evaluate logistical issues for the plan, such as where the ambulance will be housed. Voters will decide on the plan in November.