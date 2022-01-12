 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...North central into east central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of northern Iowa for Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
winter storm watch
Patterson, Jared

Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday Night...

A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow

accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...North central into east central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

Recommended for you