Winnebago Industries celebrates production of 500,000th motorhome

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Winnebago Industries has reached an important milestone.
The North Iowa-founded company has announced the production of the 500,000th motorhome in the company's 60+ year history, titled the Revel, a model that was introduced four years ago. The Revel was manufactured at the company's Lake Mills facility. Winnebago is the first motorhome manufacturer to reach this milestone.
"The RV is the vehicle to help get you there. That's what's been so exciting to see, that people have embraced the RV lifestyle," marketing manager Kelli Harms says.
During the course of the pandemic, demand for RVs has grown significantly, despite product shortages and having to adjust operations during the height of the pandemic.
"It's been a phenomenal type of experience from the RV perspective that our products have been so well received, whether its remote work or getting out with your family."
And of course, none of this would be possible without their hard working employees, past and present.
"You think of 500,000 RVs, 500,000 motorhomes. That's a lot! That's a lot of dreams you made come true, miles that have been driven. This is a great time to celebrate this with our employees."
The 500,000th motorhome is on display in Georgia right now as part of an annual dealer's meeting, but will be back in North Iowa next week. In addition, Winnebago plans to introduce some new products soon, including two with a partnership with the National Park Service.