Winnebago Co. Board of Supervisors discussing future of county EMS services

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Dawn Hagen has been a part of the medical field for 27 years, 8 of those with Forest City Ambulance.
"I still like to keep the skills up and to help out in the community."
Like many other departments across the state, the service is in need of more volunteer paramedics. At times, there may not be a paramedic on duty, so they have to call on nearby services to help out, and vice versa.
"We'll be notified. Sometimes they'll keep us abreast as far as, 'hey, we don't have coverage in Lake Mills or Buffalo Center."
Last summer, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law that would designate EMS departments as an essential service, and open up more access to funding to address challenges such as short staffing. The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors is looking to declare the EMS services in the county essential services, and are seeking public input on how to services can be funded and utilized fairly.
"You're in it because you like it. It's just getting more paramedics is hard to come by anymore."
County Supervisor Terry Durby has heard from residents about the current state of services, and is wanting to hear about potential solutions.
"I don't think we want to reinvent anything here. I think we want to try to help everything we have in place and keep it going."
Durby says meetings will be held in Buffalo Center and Lake Mills in the next couple of months to get more public input.