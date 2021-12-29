Will supply chain issues affect your New Year parties?

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - New Year's Eve is just three days away, and you might be looking to stock up on some party favors like alcohol. But will supply chain issues that have plagued the U.S. wreck your plans?
At Lake Liquors, Justin Buffington notes that the store's imported beer, wine and liquor products have been affected by issues at U.S. ports. In addition, because of location, they don't get as much inventory, meaning any shortage hits them all the harder.
Despite the challenges, Buffington remains optimistic, saying they have plenty to keep your party rocking this New Year's Eve, including champagne.
"We'll be stocked, we'll have all of our restaurant and bar customers loaded up for when people go out to dinner. Whatever you need, we'll have it for you."
There are other ways the store has managed to make sure they have what their customers are looking for.
"If we can source something locally, we'll do that. A lot of it is alternatives within the same retail space, maybe a different brand or different producer."
According to consumer research company IRI, at least 11% of alcohol demand has not been met since mid-November. Glass bottle shortages and a lack of truck drivers added to the problem.