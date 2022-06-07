Who's on the ballot for today's Iowa Primary Elections?

IOWA PRIMARY ELECTION
US Senate
Chuck Grassley (Rep.)
Jim Carlin (Rep.)
---
Abby Finkenauer (Dem.)
Michael Franken (Dem.)
Glenn Hurst (Dem.)
Auditor of State
Mary Ann Hanusa (Rep.)
Todd Halbur (Rep.)
Secretary of State
Joel Miller (Dem.)
Eric Van Lancker (Dem.)
Cerro Gordo County
District 1 Supervisor
Tim Latham (Rep.)
Chris Watts (Rep.)
District 3 Supervisor
Don O’Connor (Rep.)
Travis Pike (Rep.)
---
Paul Adams (Dem.)
Lori Meacham Ginapp (Dem.)
Cerro Gordo County Treasurer
Peggy Meany (Dem.)
Jacob Schweitzer (Dem.)
Hancock County Supervisor (vote for 2)
Florence Sis Greiman (Rep.)
Gary Rayhons (Rep.)
Gary E. Rockow (Rep.)
Hancock County Treasurer
Lisa Crawford (Rep.)
Deborah Engstler (Rep.)
For State Rep. District 56
James Nelson (Rep.)
Mark Thompson (Rep.)
For State Rep. District 60
Deb Hild (Rep.)
Jane Bloomingdale (Rep.)
For State Rep. District 5
Dave Rowley (Rep.)
David Dow (Rep.)
For State Rep. District 58
Sean Galleger (Rep.)
Charley Thompson (Rep.)
Jim Wright (Rep.)
Floyd Co. Supervisor
Stewart Dalton (Dem.)
Josh Mack (Dem.)
Mitchell County Recorder
Hannah Elliot (Rep.)
Shari Mork (Rep.)
Winnebago Board of Supervisors
Terry Durby (Rep.)
Marvin Gudmonson (Rep.)
Winnebago County Recorder
Rita Schutter (Rep.)
Shanna Eastvold (Rep.)