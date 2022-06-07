 Skip to main content
Who's on the ballot for today's Iowa Primary Elections?

IOWA PRIMARY ELECTION

US Senate

Chuck Grassley (Rep.)

Jim Carlin (Rep.)

---

Abby Finkenauer (Dem.)

Michael Franken (Dem.)

Glenn Hurst (Dem.)

Auditor of State

Mary Ann Hanusa (Rep.)

Todd Halbur (Rep.)

Secretary of State

Joel Miller (Dem.)

Eric Van Lancker (Dem.)

Cerro Gordo County

District 1 Supervisor

Tim Latham (Rep.)

Chris Watts (Rep.)

District 3 Supervisor

Don O’Connor (Rep.)

Travis Pike (Rep.)

---

Paul Adams (Dem.)

Lori Meacham Ginapp (Dem.)

Cerro Gordo County Treasurer

Peggy Meany (Dem.)

Jacob Schweitzer (Dem.)

Hancock County Supervisor (vote for 2)

Florence Sis Greiman (Rep.)

Gary Rayhons (Rep.)

Gary E. Rockow (Rep.)

Hancock County Treasurer

Lisa Crawford (Rep.)

Deborah Engstler (Rep.)

For State Rep. District 56

James Nelson (Rep.)

Mark Thompson (Rep.)

For State Rep. District 60

Deb Hild (Rep.)

Jane Bloomingdale (Rep.)

For State Rep. District 5

Dave Rowley (Rep.)

David Dow (Rep.)

For State Rep. District 58

Sean Galleger (Rep.)

Charley Thompson (Rep.)

Jim Wright (Rep.)

Floyd Co. Supervisor

Stewart Dalton (Dem.)

Josh Mack (Dem.)

Mitchell County Recorder

Hannah Elliot (Rep.)

Shari Mork (Rep.)

Winnebago Board of Supervisors

Terry Durby (Rep.)

Marvin Gudmonson (Rep.)

Winnebago County Recorder

Rita Schutter (Rep.)

Shanna Eastvold (Rep.)

