...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mist or light snow from the fog could
freeze on pavement leading to slippery conditions. Motorists
should slow down and be extra cautious on untreated roads,
bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Watch tonight: Iowa Gov. Reynolds' Condition of the State address

Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak at 6 p.m.

