Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa

UPDATE: DECORAH, Iowa – Police say they have identified the suspect in a Friday morning shooting.

The Decorah Police Department says warrants have been issued for the person believed responsible for a shooting incident outside the Corner Bar.  The name of the suspect has not been released.

Police say the investigation is continuing and they do not feel there is a danger to the general public.

Previous story below

DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar.

The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah.

A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the Winneshiek County Medical Center.

No additional information is available at this time.

