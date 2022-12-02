Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa

UPDATE: DECORAH, Iowa – Police say they have identified the suspect in a Friday morning shooting.
The Decorah Police Department says warrants have been issued for the person believed responsible for a shooting incident outside the Corner Bar. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Police say the investigation is continuing and they do not feel there is a danger to the general public.
Previous story below
DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar.
The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah.
A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the Winneshiek County Medical Center.
No additional information is available at this time.