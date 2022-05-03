Wanted man, 20, taken into custody in NE Iowa after high-speed chase, standoff

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A man with three felony warrants was taken into custody Monday night after a high-speed pursuit, a rollover crash and a standoff.
Michael Foland, 20, of Calmar, was wanted for felony weapons and drug charges. A traffic stop was initiated around 9:25 p.m. in Decorah when Foland fled. He reached speeds of 115 miles per hour and was going 80 in a 35-mph zone before he rolled his vehicle.
After a lengthy standoff, Foland was taken into custody.
Foland had three outstanding felony arrest warrants from an incident that occurred on April 28 for possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to affix a drug stamp and violation of probation.