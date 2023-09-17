Vigil for fallen Algona Officer to be held Sunday

ALGONA, Iowa--A public vigil will take place Sunday evening to honor the slain Algona Police Department officer Kevin Cram.
The community is invited by the department to gather for fellowship and remembrance of the officer at State Street in Algona next to the Law Enforcement Center beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The family of Officer Cram say visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center - Algona Community School, 600 South Hale Street. A public funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the same location.