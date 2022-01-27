 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Returns Thursday Night into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Victim identified in deadly Northwood house fire

Fatal fire Worth Co. Jan 26 2022

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed in a Northwood house fire.

Douglas Alan Braun, 52 of Northwood, died in Wednesday’s blaze that destroyed the home at 201 14th Street South.  Another person in the home and the sheriff’s deputy who rescued that person from the fire were taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for possible smoke inhalation and were treated and released the same day.

The Sheriff’s Office says this fire is under investigation but no foul play is expected.

