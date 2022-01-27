Victim identified in deadly Northwood house fire

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed in a Northwood house fire.
Douglas Alan Braun, 52 of Northwood, died in Wednesday’s blaze that destroyed the home at 201 14th Street South. Another person in the home and the sheriff’s deputy who rescued that person from the fire were taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for possible smoke inhalation and were treated and released the same day.
The Sheriff’s Office says this fire is under investigation but no foul play is expected.