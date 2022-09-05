Union Pacific: 44 railcars carrying asphalt derail, spill substance into northern Iowa creek

HAMPTON, Iowa - Union Pacific said Monday that 44 railcars carrying asphalt derailed and spilled into a creek in northern Iowa.
Union Pacific released the following statement regarding the derailment:
"At around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, approximately 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge over a creek in Hampton, Iowa. The train was carrying mixed commodities, and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the creek. Hazmat teams are on scene and emergency response activities are underway. The crew was not hurt, and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation."