Travel not advised on I-35 from north of Des Moines to Iowa-Minnesota border

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...
Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to
50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions
over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural
or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and
drifting of snow remains likely as well.
Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below
zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this
afternoon through Saturday morning.
Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve,
those warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines
otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard
and Winter Storm Warnings.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,
especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
&&