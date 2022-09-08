 Skip to main content
Tracking a cold front to bring rain and cooler weather this weekend

Tracking a cold front late Friday to bring rain and cooler weather for the weekend.

Mostly sunny and warm conditions continued into Thursday, along with rather hazy skies due to smoke from western wildfires. Some of this haze will stick around into Friday, before a cold front arrives to clear it out of here. That cold front is also going to bring rain showers to the area late Friday evening and into the first half of the weekend. Rainfall amounts will generally be under 0.50". In addition to the rain, cooler air will settle in for the weekend as highs will only be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. It's possible that temperatures could dip into the upper 40s by Monday morning. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s for high next week, and a good deal of sunshine is forecast for the start of the workweek.

