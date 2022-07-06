Teen missing from NE Iowa is found in Tennessee

UPDATE: The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says Yaritze Pastor Junech has been safely located by law enforcement in Tennessee. This case is ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time.
Previous story below
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeastern Iowa are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl after she left her residence with a man she met on social media.
The sheriff’s office said Yaritze Pastor Junech, of Ridgeway, left her home early July 3.
“Yaritze may be traveling to New York or Tennessee and is not believed to be in this area. If you have any information about Yaritze, please contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. 563-382-4268. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is working with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, U.S. Marshals Service and FBI,” the sheriff’s office said.