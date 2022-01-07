Tanks reopens in Rudd after tornado damaged building

RUDD, Iowa - When you walk into Tanks Bar & Grill, your senses are ignited. People happily socializing, the sound of a pool cue striking a ball, the sight of a beer being poured, and the delicious aroma of hamburgers cooking on the grill.
They're the sights and sounds manager Morgan Larson and the staff have missed the past three weeks.
"I had a lot of people saying they had withdrawals from us and our food, and being here and the atmosphere."
The December 15 EF1 tornado tore off part of their metal roof, causing water damage that trickled through their drop ceiling and into a wall, requiring sheetrock to be replaced. Wednesday night was the first the doors reopened to customers in exactly 22 days, and it was a packed house. As they turn the page on a new chapter, Larson says she's very thankful customers have been patient.
"Thank you, everybody, for the continued support, and hopefully we'll all see everybody again soon."
It is not yet known how much Tanks has lost due to the closure.