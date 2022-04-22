Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening

A strong storm system is taking shape across the Upper Midwest on Friday, bringing snow to parts of the western Dakotas and a risk of severe thunderstorms to areas from southern North Dakota, through the Central Plains, and into the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma.

By Saturday, this risk of severe thunderstorms shifts eastward into Minnesota and Iowa, with the risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes are all possible. Storms are expected to develop late Saturday afternoon and move eastward through Minnesota and Iowa.

With the risk of severe weather around on Saturday, make to sure to stay weather aware and have ways to receive weather warning information, especially if you are out and about through the day.