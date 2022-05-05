A pattern shift heading into next week will lead to warm and slightly humid conditions across much of the region. By Monday, high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s in Minnesota and Iowa. With this warm and humid air mass in place, a storm system building in from the west may trigger showers and thunderstorms in the region. The Storm Prediction Center has places parts of Minnesota and Iowa in a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. Keep an eye on the forest through the next few days as it is something our StormTeam 3 meteorologists will be monitoring closely through the weekend.
Storm chances looming for early next week
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today