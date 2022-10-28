Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield.
John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
Court documents state a deputy was conducting a traffic stop when a vehicle approached and came to a stop. A shot was fired from the vehicle before the man fled going more than 85 miles per hour.
The vehicle eventually became disabled in the 1200 block of Dancer Ave. and was vacant when authorities found it.
A police K-9 led authorities into a harvested corn field and a perimeter was set up before Salocker was taken into custody.