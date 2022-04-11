Sheriff's Office: Girl, 14, reports attempted abduction in Kossuth Co.

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in Kossuth County are warning the public to exercise caution after an alleged abduction attempt Sunday morning.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northeastern part of the county.
The victim, a 14-year-old female, reported being approached by a white male wearing a blue mask and driving a blue van.
“She reported that she threw her bike at him and sprayed him with her pepper spray. She reported that the suspect then left in his van,” authorities said. “We remind all citizens to exercise caution when outside in the nice spring weather and to report anything strange immediately to Law Enforcement.”