Sen. Ernst talks Congressional priorities as representatives return from break

MASON CITY, Iowa - Congress is currently on break, but expected to return to Washington next week.
Ahead of the return, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is embarking on her 99 county tour across the Hawkeye State, meeting with constituents, including in North Iowa, where she received a tour of the VA's Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
One issue that's been at the forefront of Congress is to prevent further tragedies like that of last week's school shooting in Southern Texas that left 21 dead. There is a bi-partisan proposal among several members that would address gun violence, including some 'red flag' laws. Ernst says there must be due process.
"It does need to go through a court of law. You would have to have mental health specialists, as well as a judge, that would determine this individual's rights need to be taken away."
In addition, with the uncertain future of Title 42, which addresses pandemic-related border restrictions, and concerns over an influx of undocumented immigrants into the U.S., Ernst recently introduced the BUILD IT Act. This would allow states like Arizona and Texas to use already paid for materials to construct gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border wall that was originally started under the Trump administration. In addition, the Act has bi-partisan interest.
"That way we're not paying contractors to babysit materials, they've already been purchased, no new expenditures by the federal government, and we have a wall built to protect those states."
Last month, Ernst and Delaware Sen. Chris Coons proposed a waiver that would expedite aid to Ukraine, as the country is still ravaged by war with Russia. While weapons and munitions aid to the country has improved, Ernst says humanitarian aid like food and medical supplies has been slower than hoped, with only about one-third of what was initially authorized has been provided to Ukrainians. A retired lieutenant colonel, she's hopeful the conflict will come to a peaceful end soon.
"When we see Ukraine destabilize, when we see the rest of Europe destabilized, it does affect our national security right here in the heartland. It is something I hope we'll see an end to very soon, but we want the Ukrainians to be victorious."