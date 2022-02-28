Russian liquor pulled from shelves in Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The war between Russia and Ukraine is leading to boycotts of certain Russian products, including their most famous product - vodka.
On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced she would direct the Alcoholic Beverages Division to pull any Russian-produced liquor products from its wholesale purchase list. Under Iowa law, the department has authority to determine the brands available for sale to retailers.
Justin Buffington with Lake Liquors agrees with the Governor's move, and is pulling the Russian brands he carries, Beluga and Russian Standard, from his shelves.
"I think their heads and hearts are in the right place, and it's a low impact on us as a business and our customers as a whole."
Despite the move, there is still plenty of vodka being carried, but not made in Russia.
"Smirnoff is made in Illinois, and Stolichnaya is not owned by a Russian company. They are just Russian inspired products."
A few other brands affected include Hammer & Sickle, Imperia and Mamont.
Reynolds is not alone in the move; the governors of Utah and New Hampshire announced bans on Russian-made vodka in stores across both states, while Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a similar halt on purchasing and selling all vodka made by Russian Standard.