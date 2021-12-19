Rudd Public Library receiving donations after destructive tornado

RUDD, Iowa- A GoFundMe page has been created to help rebuild the destroyed public library.
The building sustained heavy structural damage from Wednesday's tornado, which includes the removal of its roof and destruction of books and other mediums of media.
Library Director Shelly Sharp said she has received support from across the Midwest.
"I have been overwhelmed with personal messages on my private Facebook page, on the library Facebook page. I have had librarians from out of state, Minnesota, Nebraska, here in Iowa, reach out with kind words and thoughts and I have had people contact me from all over wanting to make monetary donations," Sharp said.
Sharp said the library will have a direct donation bank account set up with with First Security Bank that will go towards relief and rebuilding efforts.
Sharp said more information about the donation account will be posted to the Rudd Public Library page.