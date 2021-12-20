Rudd Public Library GoFundMe page raises more than $2,000

RUDD, Iowa-Community members are still picking up the pieces after a serial derecho tore through the town last week.
Among the affected buildings is the Rudd Public Library.
The library's roof was ripped off by Wednesday's tornado, leaving countless mediums of media exposed to the natural elements, which resulted in some water damage.
In Ames, Kelly Leaman had to watch her hometown suffer extensive damage from the storm.
After the storm cleared, Leaman wanted to help her community recover and rebuild but she was not sure how.
Leaman said she then came up with the idea to create a GoFundMe page to help rebuild her beloved library.
"My heart just sank because I have so many memories of that place and so I was posting and sharing some of the photos I saw online and I had some people ask is there any place to send donations and I was like, I have not heard of anything yet and then it occurred to me that I could start something. I mean why not. Why not me," Leaman said.
Since the creation of the GoFundMe page, more than $2,000 dollars has been raised.
Staff from the Rudd Public Library said on Facebook that they have set up a direct donation account with First Security Bank.
Money from the GoFundMe page will go into the donation account.
The Library said people can send donations to this address: First Security Bank, P.O. Box 577, 809 Clark Street, Charles City, Iowa, 50616.