Riceville man thanking community members for help after tornado hits farming operation

RICEVILLE, Iowa - Damaged equipment and destroyed shop buildings. That's what a North Iowa farmer is cleaning up after an EF-1 tornado slammed into his farming operations late Tuesday night.
Jordan Schwarck was notified by a landlord and the Riceville Fire Department after the storms had passed that his facility that sits on the Mitchell-Howard County Line took a direct hit from the tornado. While part of his office remained standing, an attached shop, as well as another equipment storage building, were destroyed. Several pieces of equipment, including a pick-up truck and tractors, were either badly damaged or totaled, and the top of his grain bin was torn away. Metal, insulation and other items were flung across the road, carried by strong winds.
Fortunately, when the sun came up the next day, a large group of volunteers came out and pitched in to help with clean up.
"It looked like a farm sale. There was trucks and trailers for a half mile down the road on both sides, people bringing equipment and their friends and just...the people that showed up. What we accomplished by the end of the day, it was like, 'wow, there is hope!'"
Schwarck says his parents, who live about a half mile away, slept though the entire storm; their home was not affected.
In addition to Mitchell, Cerro Gordo, Hancock and other Iowa counties affected by Tuesday's storms, Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Howard County. Those wanting to apply can find more information by clicking here. Applications are due by May 31.