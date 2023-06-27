 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Remembering Jodi as the community keeps up hope

Family and friends of missing former KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit gathered to remember her today. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall shows us how the community is remembering her and keep the search for her alive.

MASON CITY, IA- 28 years ago today, morning KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

 

Tuesday, there was a commemoration service for her, outside of the KIMT News 3 station in Mason City.  Investigators  believe she was abducted. 

 

After nearly three decades of  exhaustive efforts, they have not gotten any solid answers about what happened to her. 

 

Optimistic, ambitious, giggly---these are just a few of the words loved ones and colleagues used to describe Jodi Huisentruit-- who went missing while on her way to work on June 27 , 1995. 

 

"When you were with her, you were having a conversation but there was just something about her that was just always.” Huisentruit’s former roommate, Jenny Hager said. “She was wanting to find out more about you. She was just that interviewer, that reporter from the very beginning."

 

Dean Hager, Jenny's husband, and friend of Jodi's read a statement from Huisentruit's family--who say they still feel the pain and agony from losing her.

 

"We know that she would want us to be happy, be positive about the future and to make the most out of our lives.” the family said. “However we have to admit--that as much as we remind ourselves to do so, sometimes it's just to hard to feel that way.”

 

Huisentruit's mother passed away before ever knowing what happened to her daughter. Her former news director, Doug Merbach, also shared their sentiments--saying nothing in his life has compared to the loss of Huisentruit.

 

“The violence in this country has to stop. It just has to stop." Merbach said

 

Caroline Lowe is a member of FindJodi, Inc. She urges to community to not let the Huisentruit family go another year without someone coming forward with information.

 

"We're hoping that this is the last year that we're here.”  Lowe says. “

That the next time we have a gathering, it's in Long Prairie, Minnesota because Jodi's been found and all of her loved ones up there and people from the community can be there to say their goodbyes."

You can also use #LightsforJodi and #FindJodi  in any social media postings to help raise awareness online. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at (641)-421-3636. Information can also be provided to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations at (515) 725-6010 or dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

