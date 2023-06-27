Remembering Jodi as the community keeps up hope

MASON CITY, IA- 28 years ago today, morning KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Tuesday, there was a commemoration service for her, outside of the KIMT News 3 station in Mason City. Investigators believe she was abducted.
After nearly three decades of exhaustive efforts, they have not gotten any solid answers about what happened to her.
Optimistic, ambitious, giggly---these are just a few of the words loved ones and colleagues used to describe Jodi Huisentruit-- who went missing while on her way to work on June 27 , 1995.
"When you were with her, you were having a conversation but there was just something about her that was just always.” Huisentruit’s former roommate, Jenny Hager said. “She was wanting to find out more about you. She was just that interviewer, that reporter from the very beginning."
Dean Hager, Jenny's husband, and friend of Jodi's read a statement from Huisentruit's family--who say they still feel the pain and agony from losing her.
"We know that she would want us to be happy, be positive about the future and to make the most out of our lives.” the family said. “However we have to admit--that as much as we remind ourselves to do so, sometimes it's just to hard to feel that way.”
Huisentruit's mother passed away before ever knowing what happened to her daughter. Her former news director, Doug Merbach, also shared their sentiments--saying nothing in his life has compared to the loss of Huisentruit.
“The violence in this country has to stop. It just has to stop." Merbach said
Caroline Lowe is a member of FindJodi, Inc. She urges to community to not let the Huisentruit family go another year without someone coming forward with information.
"We're hoping that this is the last year that we're here.” Lowe says. “
That the next time we have a gathering, it's in Long Prairie, Minnesota because Jodi's been found and all of her loved ones up there and people from the community can be there to say their goodbyes."
You can also use #LightsforJodi and #FindJodi in any social media postings to help raise awareness online. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at (641)-421-3636. Information can also be provided to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations at (515) 725-6010 or dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us.