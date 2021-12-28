Real-time updates from the National Weather Service in Des Moines

...Light Wintry Mix from Central Into Northern and Eastern Iowa
Today...
Freezing rain and a wintry mix will continue into mid day in
central Iowa, with both a wintry mix and snow in eastern Iowa
through the afternoon. Roads will be slick at times. In central
Iowa conditions are expected to improve as temperatures rise
above freezing this afternoon, but in northeastern Iowa the
wintry mix may persist until this evening due to cooler
temperatures.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and wet snow. Total snow
accumulations of one to two inches and a light glaze of ice.
* WHERE...Much of northeastern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads, possibly impacting the
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and be careful while driving or walking.
&&