Reaction to Iowa Gov. Reynolds signing passage of School Choice Bill

Iowa GOP Statement on Passage of School Choice Bill
"When Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republicans campaigned on 'parents matter', it wasn't just a slogan. Reynolds and Statehouse Republicans put parents and students first when they kept our schools open despite the hysteria, and they're putting parents and students first yet again with their historic school choice bill.
"The leadership of Reynolds and Statehouse Republicans is cementing Iowa as the State upon a Hill for families to thrive and for students to achieve their potential."
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
“I am thrilled that both the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate have passed the Students First Act and I look forward to signing it into law later today. For the first time, we will fund students instead of a system, a decisive step in ensuring that every child in Iowa can receive the best education possible. Parents, not the government, can now choose the education setting best suited to their child regardless of their income or zip code. With this bill, Iowa has affirmed that educational freedom belongs to all, not just those who can afford it.”
Rep. Ashley Hinson
"Every student deserves access to the education that is right for them and parents should be empowered to make that decision on behalf of their child, regardless of income or zip code -- the Students First Act helps accomplish that goal. Governor Reynolds continues to be a champion for Iowa students and understands the importance of parents being in charge of their children's education. While Governor Reynolds leads on these important issues in Iowa, I'll continue to be a relentless advocate for students, teachers, and parental rights in Washington, D.C." - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson