Public asked to help find a missing man in northeast Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – The public is being asked to help find a missing person in northeast Iowa.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Lawrence Paul Whittle, 74, was last heard from around 8 am Friday. His vehicle was found at Moe Park at 1278 Old State Road. The Sheriff’s Office says an extensive search of the park and the surrounding area was done Saturday morning by law enforcement, fire crews, emergency management and EMS.
However, the search of Whittle is continuing and the Sheriff’s Office says it is pursuing all leads.
Whittle is described as about 6 feet tall and roughly 260 pounds.
Please contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-4268 if you have any information about this disappearance.