Proposed regulation changes could impact Iowa child care providers

MASON CITY, Iowa - A proposed bill in the Iowa House could give child care providers more flexibility with staff-to-student ratios.
House Study Bill 511 would allow one employee to oversee eight 2 year-olds instead of six. The move comes as part of a recommendation from the child care task force assembled by Governor Kim Reynolds to increase the number of available child care slots.
However, not all providers see eye-to-eye on the issue. Amber Morud is the director of Charlie Brown Preschool and Child Care, which has had a waiting list of at least six months to one year long. Because of staffing shortages, she is not in favor of the move.
"Adding more kids to their load of the kids to care for is not going to help that situation."
She feels that more attention should be focused on recruitment.
"In order do that, you have to be able to attract them by paying them a living wage. We just aren't able to do that off of the rates we charge families."
The Iowa Department of Human Services announced last week that $30 million will go towards a recruitment and retention bonus program in the hopes of retaining workers.