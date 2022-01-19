 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding
Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty
winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero
through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this
morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting
snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on
roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will
expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating
hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold
night is also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below to
25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below zero
Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, particularly
Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This morning, shallow blowing and drifting
snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may
create slick spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills
will be similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Proposed regulation changes could impact Iowa child care providers

  • Updated
  • 0

Proposed Iowa daycare staffing bill

MASON CITY, Iowa - A proposed bill in the Iowa House could give child care providers more flexibility with staff-to-student ratios.

House Study Bill 511 would allow one employee to oversee eight 2 year-olds instead of six. The move comes as part of a recommendation from the child care task force assembled by Governor Kim Reynolds to increase the number of available child care slots. 

However, not all providers see eye-to-eye on the issue. Amber Morud is the director of Charlie Brown Preschool and Child Care, which has had a waiting list of at least six months to one year long. Because of staffing shortages, she is not in favor of the move.

"Adding more kids to their load of the kids to care for is not going to help that situation."

She feels that more attention should be focused on recruitment.

"In order do that, you have to be able to attract them by paying them a living wage. We just aren't able to do that off of the rates we charge families."

The Iowa Department of Human Services announced last week that $30 million will go towards a recruitment and retention bonus program in the hopes of retaining workers.

Proposed Iowa daycare staffing bill

Recommended for you