Police introducing new Community Camera Program

MASON CITY, Iowa--The Mason City Police Department is encouraging community members to register their personal surveillance cameras, for the 'Community Camera Program'. The department will not have actual access to the registered cameras, but will have owner contact information, which will then be used if criminal activity has been reported near their home.
From there investigators will give homeowners a rundown of what has occurred , then ask permission to view the footage or for it to be sent to the department.
Courtney Moretz, The department's crime victim specialist, says the program would allow a quicker process in assisting victims and could possibly reduce the number of crimes committed by increasing safety.
Moretz says , “The program is 100% percent voluntary and you can opt- out at anytime. If you submit your form today and then you decide that you don't want us to contact you in the future–you just give me a call and ask me to take you off our list."’
The police department reminds those who do not wish to register their camera, "if you see something, say something".
