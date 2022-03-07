 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting outside Des Moines high school

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting outside East High School

Des Moines police have confirmed that there has been a shooting outside of East High School Monday afternoon.

 KCCI

DES MOINES, Iowa - Des Moines police said one person has died and two others hospitalized in a shooting outside of East High School on Monday.

KCCI-TV reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek said potential suspects have been detained in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines.

Police said two teens are in critical condition. The school was initially locked down but now students are being allowed to go home.

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public. A motive for the shooting was not immediately released.

Recommended for you