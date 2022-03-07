Police: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting outside Des Moines high school Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Des Moines police have confirmed that there has been a shooting outside of East High School Monday afternoon. KCCI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DES MOINES, Iowa - Des Moines police said one person has died and two others hospitalized in a shooting outside of East High School on Monday.KCCI-TV reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek said potential suspects have been detained in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines.Police said two teens are in critical condition. The school was initially locked down but now students are being allowed to go home.Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public. A motive for the shooting was not immediately released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KIMT News 3 News SNOW REPORTS: Snowfall totals for Saturday 1/22/22 Updated Jan 23, 2022 Coronavirus Public school daycare closed in Des Moines due to COVID-19 Updated Dec 2, 2021 News Latham seeking re-election to Iowa House of Representatives Jan 6, 2022 Iowa Live updates from StormTeam3 as storms hit the viewing area Updated Dec 2, 2021 Cerro Gordo County StormTeam 3: Severe weather and heavy rainfall possible Thursday into Friday Updated Dec 2, 2021 Iowa Suicide rates for US military members on the rise Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you