Pilot in NE Iowa crashes plane after hitting barbed-wire fence, power line

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeastern Iowa responded to a plane crash Wednesday night that involved a 43-year-old pilot from Decorah.
The sheriff’s office said Thomas Wandling attempted to take from his Kitfox ultralight single-passenger aircraft but clipped the barbed-wire fence which sent him into a power line.
That resulted in a crash, but Wandling was not injured. The power line was damaged and caused a power outage for surrounding residents.
The plane sustained around $6,500 worth of damage.