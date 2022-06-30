 Skip to main content
Pilot in NE Iowa crashes plane after hitting barbed-wire fence, power line

NE Iowa crash

Photo courtesy Winneshiek Co. Sheriff's Office. 

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeastern Iowa responded to a plane crash Wednesday night that involved a 43-year-old pilot from Decorah.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas Wandling attempted to take from his Kitfox ultralight single-passenger aircraft but clipped the barbed-wire fence which sent him into a power line.

That resulted in a crash, but Wandling was not injured. The power line was damaged and caused a power outage for surrounding residents.

The plane sustained around $6,500 worth of damage.

 

