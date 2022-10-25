Pediatric hospital in Iowa full of RSV patients

A common respiratory virus known as RSV is spreading at unusually high levels in the US and is overwhelming children's hospitals.
One of those facilities is Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines.
Right now they are technically full, but they're making adjustments to take in new patients.
According to the CDC, nearly all children catch RSV at some point before they turn two.
Symptoms may look like a common cold and include a runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.