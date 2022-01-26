One person dead, one rescued after house fire in Northwood

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – One person died and another was saved in an overnight house fire in Worth County.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported fire at 201 14th Street S. in Northwood around 3:38 am Wednesday. The first deputy to arrive was able to evacuate one resident from the home, which became fully consumed by flames. Then a second deputy arrived at the scene and attempts were made to evacuate a second person from the home, but the Sheriff’s Office says those failed due to the extent of the fire.
The Northwood Fire Department arrived and started to extinguish the blaze, which was eventually put out with the assistance of the fire departments from Kensett and Mason City.
The first resident of the home and the first deputy at the scene were taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. The second resident of the home was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted about this fire and it is under investigation at this time.
Worth County Emergency Management and Alliant Energy also assisted with this incident.