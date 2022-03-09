Northwood family receiving outpouring of support after fire: 'It's overwhelming'

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A pile of rubble is all that's left of an apartment/storage building on Central Avenue after a fire broke out on Monday.

Marsha Hemenway was at work at the nearby Dollar General when her kids alerted her of a strong smoky odor being detected in their apartment.

"I smelled something in the morning, but it's an apartment. With the storage things, we get smells all the time because she [her landlord] has a carpet business downstairs. I opened up the windows to clear it out."

But the smoke became stronger, so Marsha notified her kids to open up more windows to bring in fresh air, and to notify her landlord of the issue. 10 minutes later, they would return back to the store, letting her know that the smoke became more intense. When they came back to their apartment, they found it completely engulfed in flames, with thick smoke reducing visibility.

Though the family lost everything, another landlord connected the Hemenways with a new place to live, and the community immediately came together to help where they can, including donating a $100 gift certificate for groceries.

"I wasn't even thinking about cooking or eating or anything of that nature since I've been dealing with my house burning down. Food itself is a priority, but we don't think about things like that when we start over."

Her daughter is an avid painter, with the fire destroying all of her canvasses, paint and materials. Fortunately, some generous folks stepped up and donate to replace what was lost.

"We can't replace what has been done there, but we can make new memories with what we got."

Hemenway is blown away by the generosity the community has pulled together on such short notice.

"It's overwhelming. The community support that I have from everybody here is absolutely amazing. You be nice to people, they're going to turn around and pay it back to you four fold."

If you would like to help the Hemenway family, donations are being accepted at Dollar General in Northwood.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.