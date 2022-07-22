Northern Lights may be visible tonight!

Solar activity increased over the past week, producing solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CME) which can impact the Earth's magnetosphere to produce auroras, also known as the Northern Lights. A recent CME is forecast to impact the Earth, and the Northern Lights could be visible Friday night across Canada and the northern United States. They may be visible as far south as Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska.
If you want to try to see the Northern Lights, your best bet is to get away from city lights and look toward the northern horizon.