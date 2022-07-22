 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
491 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

CERRO GORDO           WINNEBAGO             WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLEAR LAKE, FOREST CITY, LAKE MILLS,
MANLY, MASON CITY, AND NORTHWOOD.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS
TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  40%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35

Northern Lights may be visible Friday Night

  • Updated
  • 0
Northern Lights Tonight

Solar activity increased over the past week, producing solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CME) which can impact the Earth's magnetosphere to produce auroras, also known as the Northern Lights. A recent CME is forecast to impact the Earth, and the Northern Lights could be visible Friday night across Canada and the northern United States. They may be visible as far south as Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska.

If you want to try to see the Northern Lights, your best bet is to get away from city lights and look toward the northern horizon.

