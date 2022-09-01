North Iowa woman hopes to get others "hooked" on a lost art

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa - A North Iowa woman celebrating her 90th birthday is hoping to "hook" the younger generation into a lost art.
As a 90th birthday present to herself, Virginia Morrow is holding a "hooked rug show" in Saint Ansgar.
“They've been rolled up in a closet! You finish one, roll it up and start another one, and this was my birthday present to me," explains Morrow.
Since 1994 Morrow takes recycled clothing and wool materials to create these masterpieces from scratch.
She had more than 100 rugs in storage and thought it would be fun to show them off and get others excited about possibly learning the craft.
Morrow says, "I love to teach, I love to share, I would love to teach anyone who would like to learn how to do it because it is an art that should be continued."
Virginia says the show will go through September 18th from 10am to 2pm each day.
This morning she even decided to sell a few of her rugs unexpectedly.
You'll find her rug display in the building across from the hardware store on West Fourth Street, downtown Saint Ansgar.