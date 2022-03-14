North Iowa man arrested for burglarizing Worth County restaurant

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An Algona man has been arrested in connection to a burglary last year at Gobbler’s Roost, a restaurant, in Grafton.
Jesse Parrott, 27, is being held in the Worth County Jail on $5,000 bond on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
Court documents state “Brandon Wayne Hufstedler and Jesse Daniel Perrott entered the bar and damaged several gaming machines, a jukebox, video security camera, a computer, and the window they entered.”
“They also stole the money containers from the machines, a black money box and money. They stole $535.00 that was in the money bags, and there was damage to food in the cooler from them also which was estimated at $764.51.”
Parrott was booked into the jail Friday.