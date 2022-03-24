New tornado siren to be installed in Rudd soon

RUDD, Iowa - The arrival of spring this week means warmer temperatures, a shift from snow to rain, and the start of storm season. On Wednesday, communities across Iowa tested their tornado sirens as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. But for the town of Rudd, they're not able to test yet, as they're waiting for the replacement of their siren.
When you drive through the small Floyd County community, the scars of Mother Nature's fury from the EF-1 tornado that struck the town on December 15 are still visible, with roofs tarped, siding missing, and sheet metal still ripped away.
Shortly after the tornado, Joe Goddard Enterprises of Oklahoma announced they would be willing to donate a refurbished, modern siren to the community. While a pole has been put up for the siren, there's still no siren. The community is working to schedule a time for a crew to install it, hopefully within the next few weeks.
"I think once they heard of it, they were super excited for it. A small town of a couple hundred people in it got enough attention to where they got something that's going to be pretty nice for the town," Floyd Co. Emergency Management coordinator Drew Mitchell said.
For now, Mitchell is encouraging residents to have alternate alert systems, like a weather radio or a mobile weather app.
"Weather radios are absolutely huge. They're cheap, easy to get."
Rudd plans to keep the siren, and make an exhibit out of it in the town's museum.