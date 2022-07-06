New business set to buy property where Clear Lake's Serta facility was located

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - An offer has been accepted on purchasing the old Serta factory building in Clear Lake that is projected to bring dozens of jobs to the town.
A close on the building is expected to be done by the end of August, said Chad Schreck of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development.
Schreck said the potential owner of the building would be a light industrial manufacturer that will bring around 40 jobs to Clear Lake in the first year.
Citing a broader, company-wide effort to optimize its manufacturing footprint, Serta Simmons Bedding announced in April that it would be closing its Clear Lake facility.