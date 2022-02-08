Nashua man killed in pickup truck crash in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa – A pickup truck crash has killed one person in northeast Iowa.
The State Patrol says it happened a little after 10 am Monday on Iowa Highway 346 in Chickasaw County. Nicholas Dietz, 42 of Nashua, was driving west when he lost control due to road conditions, went off the road, rolled, and came to a stop upside down.
The State Patrol says Nicholas Dietz was killed in the crash and his passenger, Dee Dietz, 74 of Nashua, was injured.
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and New Hampton EMS assisted with this accident.