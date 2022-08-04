 Skip to main content
Medical Examiner: Multiple causes of death from Maquoketa Caves State Park triple homicide

  • Updated
Iowa park killing July 27 2022

In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)

MAQUOKETA, Iowa - The causes of death have been released in the triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the investigation into the July 22 homicides substantiates that Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, acted alone in the murders of the Schmidt family.

 The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has determined the cause and manner of death for the victims:

  • Tyler Schmidt, age 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. 

  • Sarah Schmidt, age 42, died from multiple sharp force injuries. 

  • Lula Schmidt, age 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. 

