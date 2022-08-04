Medical Examiner: Multiple causes of death from Maquoketa Caves State Park triple homicide

MAQUOKETA, Iowa - The causes of death have been released in the triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the investigation into the July 22 homicides substantiates that Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, acted alone in the murders of the Schmidt family.
The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has determined the cause and manner of death for the victims:
Tyler Schmidt, age 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries.
Sarah Schmidt, age 42, died from multiple sharp force injuries.
Lula Schmidt, age 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.