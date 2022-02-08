 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man jailed after overnight arrest in Floyd County for a stolen vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Timothy Birmingham

Timothy Birmingham

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A Nashua man is jailed in Floyd County over an SUV stolen in Black Hawk County.

Timothy John Birmingham, 39, is charged with first-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while barred.  He was arrested just after midnight Tuesday morning when he was stopped on Highway 218 near the Floyd/Mitchell County border.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled Birmingham over after his license plate came back for an SUV reported stolen in Cedar Falls.  A Mitchell County K9 dog was called in and indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle and court documents state a search found several glass pipes with residue and a scale.  A field test confirmed the residue was meth.

A check also found that Birmingham’s driving license was suspended.