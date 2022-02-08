Man jailed after overnight arrest in Floyd County for a stolen vehicle

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A Nashua man is jailed in Floyd County over an SUV stolen in Black Hawk County.
Timothy John Birmingham, 39, is charged with first-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while barred. He was arrested just after midnight Tuesday morning when he was stopped on Highway 218 near the Floyd/Mitchell County border.
A sheriff’s deputy pulled Birmingham over after his license plate came back for an SUV reported stolen in Cedar Falls. A Mitchell County K9 dog was called in and indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle and court documents state a search found several glass pipes with residue and a scale. A field test confirmed the residue was meth.
A check also found that Birmingham’s driving license was suspended.