Man arrested in stabbing death of north Iowa woman, held on $500K bond

BRITT, Iowa - A north Iowa man has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing a woman to death Saturday night.
Court documents state Monte Eckels, 56, of Titonka, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Leallen Bergman, of Ventura.
Officers were dispatched to 275 4th St. SE. in Britt on Saturday night.
“Monte Eckels did have a malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation stabbed Leallen Bergman while inside the residence,” court documents state.
Eckels is scheduled to make a court appearance March 15 in Hancock County and is being held on $500,000 bond.