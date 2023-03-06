 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested in stabbing death of north Iowa woman, held on $500K bond

  • Updated
  • 0
Homicide image 3

BRITT, Iowa - A north Iowa man has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing a woman to death Saturday night.

Court documents state Monte Eckels, 56, of Titonka, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Leallen Bergman, of Ventura. 

Officers were dispatched to 275 4th St. SE. in Britt on Saturday night.

Monte Eckels

Monte Eckels/Winnebago Co. Jail

“Monte Eckels did have a malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation stabbed Leallen Bergman while inside the residence,” court documents state.

Eckels is scheduled to make a court appearance March 15 in Hancock County and is being held on $500,000 bond.  

Recommended for you