Man, 43, charged with murder of elderly man who was missing in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 43-year-old man has been arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Lawrence Whittle, a 74-year-old man who was missing late last week.
Court documents state that during an interview on Sunday, Aaron Whittle, 43, of Decorah, told authorities that he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle on March 17.
“Observations by law enforcement at the scene of the shooting were consistent with the defendant's description of the incident,” court documents state.
An extensive search was done for Whittle throughout Moe Park and the surrounding area late last week by law enforcement, fire crews, emergency management and EMS.